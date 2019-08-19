85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested in Baker shooting that left one dead, another injured

22 hours 33 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 August 18, 2019 10:53 AM August 18, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says they have a suspect in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

Authorities identified the suspect to be 26-year-old Chavis Duncan Jr. from Baton Rouge.

Police responded to a homicide around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Ray Weiland Drive in Baker.

Duncan was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, intimidation of a witness and aggravated assault.

The shooting is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days