84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested in Baker shooting that left one dead, another injured

9 hours 29 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, August 18 2019 Aug 18, 2019 August 18, 2019 10:53 AM August 18, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says they have a suspect in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

Authorities identified the suspect to be 26-year-old Chavis Duncan Jr. from Baton Rouge.

Police responded to a homicide around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Ray Weiland Drive in Baker.

Duncan was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, intermediation of witness and aggravated assault.

There are still little details at the time as the shooting is still under investigation. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days