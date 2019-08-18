Baton Rouge man arrested in Baker shooting that left one dead, another injured

BAKER - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says they have a suspect in custody following a shooting that left one person dead and another in the hospital.

Authorities identified the suspect to be 26-year-old Chavis Duncan Jr. from Baton Rouge.

Police responded to a homicide around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Ray Weiland Drive in Baker.

Duncan was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm, intermediation of witness and aggravated assault.

There are still little details at the time as the shooting is still under investigation.