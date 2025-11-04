46°
Baton Rouge man arrested for two counts of possession of CSAM

2 hours 31 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, November 03 2025 Nov 3, 2025 November 03, 2025 10:43 PM November 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for possession of two child sexual abuse material videos after investigators found messages on a phone at the center of a federal investigation. 

According to his arrest warrant, messages from 34-year-old Terrell Caesar were found on the phone of Robert Kelly during a forensic inspection of Kelly's device by the Baltimore FBI. 

Investigators said Caesar and Kelly were exchanging money and CSAM. Agents said they found two sexually explicit videos of children on Caesar's device. 

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of possession of pornography involving children under the age of 13. 

