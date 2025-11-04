Baton Rouge man arrested for two counts of possession of CSAM

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for possession of two child sexual abuse material videos after investigators found messages on a phone at the center of a federal investigation.

According to his arrest warrant, messages from 34-year-old Terrell Caesar were found on the phone of Robert Kelly during a forensic inspection of Kelly's device by the Baltimore FBI.

Investigators said Caesar and Kelly were exchanging money and CSAM. Agents said they found two sexually explicit videos of children on Caesar's device.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of possession of pornography involving children under the age of 13.