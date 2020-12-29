65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested for rape, molestation and indecent behavior with juveniles

3 hours 2 minutes 18 seconds ago Tuesday, December 29 2020 Dec 29, 2020 December 29, 2020 2:34 PM December 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was booked on Tuesday for rape, molestation and indecent behavior with juveniles charges. 

Three victims informed authorities that Thomas Ford, 38, allegedly sexually abused them for seven years.

Two of the victims came forward after learning of the first victim’s allegations. Police say the abuse happened between 2013 and 2020. 

Ford was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days