Baton Rouge man arrested for harassing, assaulting pregnant ex-girlfriend

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday for harassment and domestic battery after he allegedly called an ex-girlfriend more than thirty times and showed up to her apartment after she tried to break up with him, arrest records show.

Patrick Buffington, 36, was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police on simple assault, telephone harassment and battery of a dating partner charges after an incident with an ex-girlfriend, who was pregnant with his child, in June.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim received more than 30 calls from Buffington from multiple different numbers after she told him she no longer wanted to be in a relationship. Buffington called the woman while she was at work and "made it difficult to perform her duties at her place of employment," the warrant adds.

Buffington also threatened to kill the woman and their unborn child, police said.

Buffington later came to the woman's home, which the couple never shared when they were together, at night on June 28 and began beating on the door. According to an affidavit, he believed another man was in the apartment with her.

The next morning, Buffington went back to the apartment with his two young children, claiming he wanted to get his stuff from the apartment, the affidavit continued.

After a verbal altercation, Buffington allegedly picked up an iron and tried to hit the woman, who guarded her pregnant stomach with a pillow. Buffington then grabbed the woman by the neck and attempted to strangle her, the arrest warrant said.

He did not release her until one of his children walked into the room and began calling for him, the warrant said.

The woman then left the apartment alone and called the police and drove to a hospital, where she was found to be uninjured.

The woman also applied for protection from abuse on Monday, adding that her apartment was flooded after someone left the water running while she was at church. She said she was confident it was Buffington because he called the gate code for the apartment multiple times, as well as her landlord saying Buffington was seen on cameras near the apartment.

According to court records, this is not the first time Buffington was arrested for assaulting the victim. He was arrested in November 2023 for forcing his way into her apartment and holding her at gunpoint while threatening to kill her. He filed bond in the case in December, and the pair are going to court over the charges, the victim told police.