Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man arrested for first-degree rape, sexual battery
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile victim.
According to arrest records, Ray Clark, 56, of Baton Rouge was arrested for first-degree rape and sexual battery following an incident with a now 12-year-old juvenile.
The victim stated that when she was eight years old, Clark sexually assaulted her for the first time, according to arrest records.
The victim said that Clark called her into his bedroom and began to touch her sexually. Clark then removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her, according to arrest records.
The victim told officials the last time Clark assaulted her was during the summer of 2016. The victim said she and Clark were in the living room when he sexually touched her. The victim attempted to turn away in the chair she was in, but Clark kept her in the chair, according to arrest records. Clark then reportedly continued to touch the victim sexually.
The mother of the victim told officials the victim began acting out and getting into trouble at school around when she was 8-years-old. The victim's mother said she didn't know until early 2016 that the victim was being sexually assaulted.
The victim was shown a photographic lineup with six individuals and identified Clark's picture as the person who sexually assaulted her.
Trending News
Clark was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charges. His bond was set at $400,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Gun pulled during argument near LSU dining hall; police still looking for...
-
How your lottery ticket helps the state
-
Roofer told 2 On Your Side he'd finish job, didn't show
-
East Baton Rouge Parish 2023 budget proposed to increase by more than...
-
Despite large crowd expected for Bama game, BRPD won't change contraflow plans
Sports Video
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0
-
Southern football fans won't be able to redeem third-party tickets for JSU...
-
Bob Starkey's long journey makes return trip to LSU basketball
-
Black and Gold Report: Las Vegas Raiders vs New Orleans Saints
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Dutchtown QB Pierson Parent