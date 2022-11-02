Baton Rouge man arrested for first-degree rape, sexual battery

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile victim.

According to arrest records, Ray Clark, 56, of Baton Rouge was arrested for first-degree rape and sexual battery following an incident with a now 12-year-old juvenile.

The victim stated that when she was eight years old, Clark sexually assaulted her for the first time, according to arrest records.

The victim said that Clark called her into his bedroom and began to touch her sexually. Clark then removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her, according to arrest records.

The victim told officials the last time Clark assaulted her was during the summer of 2016. The victim said she and Clark were in the living room when he sexually touched her. The victim attempted to turn away in the chair she was in, but Clark kept her in the chair, according to arrest records. Clark then reportedly continued to touch the victim sexually.

The mother of the victim told officials the victim began acting out and getting into trouble at school around when she was 8-years-old. The victim's mother said she didn't know until early 2016 that the victim was being sexually assaulted.

The victim was shown a photographic lineup with six individuals and identified Clark's picture as the person who sexually assaulted her.

Clark was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the aforementioned charges. His bond was set at $400,000.