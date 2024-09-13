Baton Rouge man arrested for allegedly shooting at woman while driving away with her daughter

BATON ROUGE— A Baton Rouge man accused of trying to kill a woman while she was driving away with her daughter was arrested Friday.

Baton Rouge Police say John Simmons, 20, shot at the unnamed victim's car while she was leaving Simmons' home along Voss Drive on May 30 after some sort of argument. The victim's car had several bullet holes, but she and her daughter were not harmed.

The unnamed victim was married to Simmons' mother, who she shared the car with. According to arrest records, the victim and Simmons' mother had been fighting over the car in the days leading up to the shooting.

Simmons is now back in Baton Rouge and faces charges of attempted 1st degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted with the arrest.