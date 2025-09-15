Baton Rouge man arrested after high-speed chase through West Baton Rouge Parish

ADDIS — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Sunday night after he led Addis Police on a high-speed chase through town, Addis Police Chief Jason Langlois said.

Just before 10 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a Kia Optima that had a headlight out. Instead of pulling over, the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Burrell, allegedly sped down La. 1 to the Dow tracks and then turned around, heading for Addis.

According to the chief, the brief pursuit lasted only about two minutes but reached around 100 miles per hour before the driver wrecked.

Burrell allegedly crossed the median and continued driving on the wrong side of the road. When he tried to get back in the northbound lanes, Burrell crashed into a culvert near Benedetto's Market.

Officers arrested Burrell and found weed and non-prescribed oxycodone in his car.

Burrell was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, felony possession of schedule I and schedule II controlled substances, along with traffic violations including a broken headlight, driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.