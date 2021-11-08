Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly trying to solicit sex with a juvenile

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after attempting to solicit oral sex with a juvenile through social media.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested 27-year-old Joshua Sanchez Nov. 8 after he allegedly messaged a 15-year-old through social media and asked inappropriate questions April 3.

According to arrest documents, Sanchez attempted to solicit oral sex after the victim told Sanchez exactly how old he was.

Deputies said Sanchez had a prior relationship with the victim's family and was a coach to one of their younger family members.

Sanchez was charged with indecent behavior with juveniles.