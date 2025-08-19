Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly taking a woman's child, refusing to give them back

BATON ROUGE — A man accused of taking a woman's child and refusing to let them go was arrested by Baton Rouge Police earlier this week.

Benjamin Haynes, 31, was arrested Monday after he allegedly got into a fight with the child's mother while yelling, "BRPD is going to have to shoot me," and "today will have to take him out."

The woman told police that Haynes had a bulge in his pants that could have been a weapon. She said this, paired with his references to the police, made her believe she was being threatened.

Haynes refused to put the child down after police arrived, threatening officers, BRPD officials said in arrest documents.

Haynes eventually took the child inside with a knife, police added.

He eventually came outside, at which point the police removed the child from Haynes' grasp. During the entire situation, Haynes said that he did not want anyone to take away his child.

Haynes was arrested and booked on domestic abuse battery, child endangerment and second-degree kidnapping.