Baton Rouge man arrested after allegedly putting gun to girlfriend's head, threatening to kill her

MANDEVILLE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly pulling over to the side of a highway and putting a gun to his girlfriend's head before threatening to kill her.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department said 19-year-old Jarmine Alexander and his girlfriend got into an argument Tuesday during a car ride from Baton Rouge to Bogalusa.

Arrest documents said Alexander pulled over to the side of Highway 59 in Mandeville, where he threatened to kill his girlfriend, held a gun to her head and punched her several times before getting back into the car.

Deputies arrested Alexander near Highway 21 and Dillard Road. He had discarded the gun, some of his clothes, and had dropped his girlfriend off with a family member when deputies found him.

Alexander is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and battery on a dating partner.