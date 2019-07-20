89°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of repeatedly raping adolescent girl over several years
BATON ROUGE - Andres Fuentes-Castro, 44 years-old, was arrested on three counts of first degree rape. He is accused of raping a young girl over the course of several years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies looking for burglar who stole service dog in training from Zachary...
-
Well-known justice of the peace arrested, accused of torturing family for more...
-
Big turnout for Employ BR job fair Friday
-
Officials place temporary hold on fill dirt projects in Ascension Parish
-
City says trash pick-ups have improved, residents disagree