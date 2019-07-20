89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge man arrested, accused of repeatedly raping adolescent girl over several years

1 hour 42 minutes 31 seconds ago Saturday, July 20 2019 Jul 20, 2019 July 20, 2019 12:49 PM July 20, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ News

BATON ROUGE - Andres Fuentes-Castro, 44 years-old, was arrested on three counts of first degree rape. He is accused of raping a young girl over the course of several years.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days