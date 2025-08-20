96°
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting at Jade Avenue apartments in June arrested

3 hours 16 minutes 11 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 12:54 PM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man accused of a June attempted murder was arrested by deputies. 

Hitesh Mistry Jr., 23, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot someone in the torso at an apartment complex on Jade Avenue on June 24. The victim was brought to the hospital, deputies added.

Detectives said the victim was staying at a witness' apartment at the time of the shooting. Mistry allegedly arrived unannounced, leading to a fight and shots being fired. Mistry then left the apartment in a car, arrest records add.

Mistry was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder charges.

