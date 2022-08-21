Baton Rouge man accused of setting ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters, pet dog were inside

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly setting his ex-girlfriend's Hammond home on fire while her daughters and pet dog were inside.

The State Fire Marshal's Office said Danielle Johnson, 38, was taken into custody after setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house on Billville Road in Hammond late Saturday night.

Crews with the Hammond Fire Department responded to the blaze after the family's pet dog woke the two sisters, aged 11 and 14, making them aware of the danger.

The two girls were able to escape, but the dog was killed in the fire, authorities say.

The Hammond Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire was intentionally set outside the front door of the home. Investigators identified Johnson, the ex-boyfriend of the homeowner, as a suspect, and he was later arrested.

Johnson was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated arson, aggravated animal cruelty, violation of a protection order and criminal trespassing.