Baton Rouge man accused of repeatedly raping adolescent girl over several years

BATON ROUGE - A 44 years-old man is behind bars for repeatedly raping a young girl. 

Police say Andres Fuentes-Castro was arrested Saturday on three counts of first-degree rape. 

The victim told authorities the abuse began when she was 11-years-old and continued over a span of two years until she was 13. She told police about three different instances where Castro raped her. 

The victim then told her mom about the abuse once they moved out of East Baton Rouge Parish due to the flood of 2016. 

