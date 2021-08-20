Baton Rouge man accused of beating his infant son to death

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of severely abusing his 3-month-old son is now charged in the child's death.

Baton Rouge Police Department began investigating 36-year-old Leon Arnold on Aug. 14, after his infant son was found unresponsive and had to be revived by paramedics.

Medical personnel said the baby was hospitalized with severe brain injuries, broken ribs and cigarette burns and later died. It also appeared the baby had been shaken before he died.

The autopsy conducted Aug. 18 led investigators to rule the child's death a homicide.

Police said Arnold was the primary caretaker for the baby when he was found and added that Arnold has a history of violence toward infants. Arrest records said Arnold was also charged in 2010 after his month-old daughter suffered a broken leg and skull fractures.

Arnold is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of his son.