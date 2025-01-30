77°
Baton Rouge man accused of attempting to rape woman at gunpoint arrested

1 hour 27 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, January 30 2025 Jan 30, 2025 January 30, 2025 1:49 PM January 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jase Stafford

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested a man accused of attempting to rape a woman at gunpoint.

Naseemfadhlmurshed Sharafuldin, 28, was arrested Wednesday after an investigation that began in October.

Sharafuldin is alleged to have assaulted a woman with a gun inside a truck Sharafuldin was driving after she refused him oral sex. Police said Sharafuldin then tried to rape the woman while pointing the gun at her.

The woman then escaped the truck and ran to a local business on Coursey Boulevard for help. Meanwhile, Sharafuldin waited 30 minutes in the parking lot before leaving, police said.

Sharafuldin was later identified by the victim in a lineup.

He was booked Wednesday on attempted first-degree rape and aggravated assault with a firearm charges.

