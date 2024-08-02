Baton Rouge man accused of attempting to kill fellow group home resident with blunt object arrested

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested for attempted murder after he allegedly attacked another resident of the group home he lived at with a blunt object, arrest records show.

Christopher Kimble, 61, was arrested for second-degree murder on Thursday at the JJ Group Home for Sober and Independent Living.

Police were called to the Chippewa Street facility about a battery that had already taken place, an affidavit said. A victim told police that a man had battered him on the head and left him with a laceration and a possible brain bleed.

According to police, the victim was not able to answer simple questions EMS personnel asked him like what year it was or what city he was in. The victim then told officers his attacker's first name and that he was his upstairs neighbor, police said.

A witness corroborated the victim's statements before police identified and apprehended Kimble.