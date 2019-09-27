Baton Rouge man, 25, killed in overnight crash on I-10

GRAMERCY - A man was killed late Thursday night after his vehicle ran off Interstate 10.

Louisiana State Police say the crash happened around 11 p.m. as 25-year-old Dennis White of Baton Rouge was driving westbound on I-10 near US 61 in St. James Parish.

Police say White's Ford Fusion ran into the back of another vehicle before exiting the roadway and going offroad, crashing into a tree. White was wearing a seatbelt at the time but suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

Investigator says it's still unclear what caused the crash, and it's unknown whether White was impaired.

The other driver involved was not seriously injured.