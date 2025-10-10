Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge locals become part of the art in new project
BATON ROUGE - The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is part of a new project that makes locals part of the art.
The Art of Us Together is a volunteer art project where pictures of residents are printed on buildings across the city. The large-scale portraits are meant to celebrate the region's creativity, diversity and shared humanity.
"By bringing art beyond walls and into public spaces, we celebrate the strength, imagination, and diversity that connect us all," Jonathan Grimes said.
The Art of Us Together is part of the Inside Out Project created by artist JR to invite communities around the world to "turn the world inside out" with large-scale portraits being installed in over 150 countries.
Portraits will be taken at the following locations:
- Oct. 9 at Cary Saurage Community Arts Center
- Oct. 10 at Downtown Baton Rouge during Live After 5
Trending News
- Oct. 11 at Jewel J. Newman Community Center
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firings of federal workers begin as White House seeks to pressure Democrats...
-
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools celebrate World Mental Health Day
-
Man accused of kicking dog to death in 2023 arrested by East...
-
Man accused in stabbing death of St. Gabriel officer indicted by grand...
-
Louisiana State Police release video from trooper-involved shooting in St. Amant
Sports Video
-
High School Football: Catholic and Broadmoor among many area teams to pick...
-
LSU women's basketball will play 17 nationally televised games this season
-
Live Oak Eagles face Denham Springs Yellow Jackets in annual Battle of...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACKS: LSU's 1997 win over Florida was the first time Tigers...
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Jude Morrison