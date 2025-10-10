Baton Rouge locals become part of the art in new project

BATON ROUGE - The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is part of a new project that makes locals part of the art.

The Art of Us Together is a volunteer art project where pictures of residents are printed on buildings across the city. The large-scale portraits are meant to celebrate the region's creativity, diversity and shared humanity.

"By bringing art beyond walls and into public spaces, we celebrate the strength, imagination, and diversity that connect us all," Jonathan Grimes said.

The Art of Us Together is part of the Inside Out Project created by artist JR to invite communities around the world to "turn the world inside out" with large-scale portraits being installed in over 150 countries.

Portraits will be taken at the following locations:

- Oct. 9 at Cary Saurage Community Arts Center

- Oct. 10 at Downtown Baton Rouge during Live After 5

- Oct. 11 at Jewel J. Newman Community Center