Baton Rouge lawyer says his clients are among 1,500 pardoned by Trump for Jan. 6 crimes

BATON ROUGE — Two local men arrested in the Jan.6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol were pardoned by President Donald Trump during his first day in office, their attorney said Monday.

Geismar native Edward Richmond Jr. and Denham Springs native Randy Verdun Sr. were among the 1,500 people pardoned hours after Trump took office, attorney John McLindon said.

Verdun was arrested in May 2024 after being accused of disorderly conduct and entering or remaining in a restricted building, along with similar crimes in a Capitol building.

Verdun told investigators in April 2024 "he traveled from Louisiana to Washington, D.C. to attend the former president’s rally," the warrant said. He identified himself in several pictures from the Capitol, investigators said.

Richmond was arrested in January 2024 on more serious crimes, including assaulting law enforcement with a baton multiple times. He was also accused of civil disorder.

The Department of Justice said that Richmond was among a group of at least nine others who planned to attend the rally. Richmond wore a black helmet, goggles, and shoulder pads and had a two-way radio. He also reportedly had a Louisiana flag pinned to his chest.

Both men were identified by surveillance footage. Verdun was also identified by cell phone footage, federal authorities said, adding that they also geolocated his phone to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

McLindon said he could not provide any additional information about the cases.

"They asked me not to make any comments," he said.