Baton Rouge law fixture Cheney Joseph dies

BATON ROUGE - A longtime member of the Baton Rouge legal community, Cheney Joseph Jr., passed away this week.

He was 73.

Joseph was named co-dean of the LSU Law Center in August to fill in for chancellor Jack Weiss, who resigned. Cheney was battling cancer at the time, and students at the Law Center gathered to show their support for him.

Joseph graduated from the LSU Lab school in 1960 and Princeton University in 1964. An Eagle Scout and Lance Corporal in the Marine Corps Reserve, he graduated from the LSU Law Center in 1969 and later became a professor and vice chancellor at the school. He also worked with the Baton Rouge District Attorney's office for years.

Visitation will be at the Rabenhorst Funeral Home Sunday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at the Trinity Episcopal Church Monday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. and a reception after the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cheney Joseph Endowment Fund at Trinity Episcopal Church or to the Cheney Joseph Memorial Fund through the LSU Law Center.