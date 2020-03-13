Baton Rouge law firm destroyed in string of arson-related structure fires

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were dispatched to one emergency after another late Thursday night as a string of arson-related structure fires cropped up in north/downtown Baton Rouge between 9:00 p.m. and midnight; one of the blazes destroyed a popular law firm and another left a training center with severe damage.

The first in the trio of structure fires occurred at Ace Driving School, which is within the 1100 block of Florida Boulevard. Firefighters rushed to the scene, arriving around 9:29 p.m. to find smoke coming from a law office that shared the building with the driving school.

First responders say no one was injured as they spent about twenty minutes extinguishing the blaze.

The building sustained significant damage, and officials say the owners have suffered a $100,000 loss.

Mere minutes after responding to the disaster at Ace Driving School, firefighters responded to a house fire that they say was, "next door to the Florida Boulevard Fire."

Fortunately, the home was vacant, no one was injured, and officials report that "the fire in this house never got a chance to really get started."

The home was left with minimal damage, only resulting in a $5,000 loss.

But while first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were taking care of this small fire, a much more serious incident was reported at the nearby Haymer Law Firm.

Officials rushed to 315 T.J. Jemison Boulevard to find the law firm engulfed in flames. They say no one was injured during the blaze, but it took nearly an hour to extinguish the fire and in the end, the building was a total loss.

All three of these fires were the result of arson and it is unknown if the incidents are related.

In any case, each of the blazes are under investigation, and anyone with pertinent information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419.