Baton Rouge ice hockey tickets are a hot item

BATON ROUGE – Three exhibition hockey games set to play here could determine if a team returns to the city.

If early ticket sales are any indication, things are off to a good start.

Officials with the Raising Cane's River Center said lower-level seats for the first game are almost completely sold out, with lower-level seats for the second two games not far behind. 

The three games will take place on Dec. 8, Dec. 15, and Jan. 2. The Mississippi Sea Wolves will play in all three games and will face off against the Carolina Thunderbirds in the first game and the Port Huron Prowlers in the second and third. 

Ticket sales will be used to gauge Baton Rouge's interest in a hockey team, years after the Kingfish folded. 

Tickets for any of the upcoming exhibition games can be bought here.

