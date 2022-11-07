Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge ice hockey tickets are a hot item
BATON ROUGE – Three exhibition hockey games set to play here could determine if a team returns to the city.
If early ticket sales are any indication, things are off to a good start.
Officials with the Raising Cane's River Center said lower-level seats for the first game are almost completely sold out, with lower-level seats for the second two games not far behind.
The three games will take place on Dec. 8, Dec. 15, and Jan. 2. The Mississippi Sea Wolves will play in all three games and will face off against the Carolina Thunderbirds in the first game and the Port Huron Prowlers in the second and third.
Ticket sales will be used to gauge Baton Rouge's interest in a hockey team, years after the Kingfish folded.
Trending News
Tickets for any of the upcoming exhibition games can be bought here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Aerial view of LSU fans storming Tiger Stadium field
-
Seismic activity detected during LSU's overtime win against Bama
-
One taken to hospital after shooting near Baton Rouge Zoo Monday morning
-
Chaos in and around Death Valley after the the LSU versus Alabama...
-
New robotic server making its rounds at Rouj Creole
Sports Video
-
Here's where you can visit the National Championship trophy during its Baton...
-
McKinley Panthers put fight back in their football after bench-clearing brawl early...
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Dunham Jac Comeaux
-
Southern falls to Jackson State 35-0