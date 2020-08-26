Baton Rouge hotels filled, some without vacancies as southwest La. evacuees head east

BATON ROUGE - Storm evacuees from southwest Louisiana and southeastern Texas have filled up many hotel rooms in Baton Rouge.

Tourism officials in Baton Rouge said they are providing updated room availability to the state of Louisiana to assist with people looking for rooms who are evacuating. Since Tuesday, Baton Rouge has seen an increase in demand for reservations, Visit Baton Rouge said.

A number of area hotels are already booked, Visit Baton Rouge said. But, other properties have availability.

To see availability information, check www.visitbatonrouge.com/hotels: There, there is a list of hotels in the Baton Rouge with contact information.

A number of Baton Rouge hotels have corporate contracts in place for emergency or essential workers as well as hurricane protective measures in place and are prepared for incoming evacuees, tourism officials said.

