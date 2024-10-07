Baton Rouge hosts national skills showcase for police dogs

BATON ROUGE - This week, police officers from around the U.S. and their K-9 partners are in Baton Rouge for the United States Police Canine Association 2024 National Trials.

Police officers and dogs are in the capital area to participate in their yearly certifications.

Commander of the Baton Rouge Police Department K-9 Division Lyle Andre says these trials are essential to keep the dogs in sync with their year-round training.

"We have to certify our dogs twice a year, so we do one through the regional event and they host a national event each year," Andre said.

Starting Monday and continuing through Wednesday, police dogs are being tested on the skills they've been taught by their handlers. One of those skills is obedience that consists of walking control, distance control and healing.

They also catch up on their scent work in the tall grass and find a suspect in a box.

"We throw things in there and the dogs go out and find them using their olfactory, their nose, they smell for them," Andre said.

They work high profile cases, and search for some of the most dangerous criminals. Later in the week, the dogs will be tested on criminal apprehension in situations with and without gunfire.

"In the situations we are certifying them in, they do become life or death situations," Andre said.

The exercises will continue over the next three days. The public is invited to watch the dogs in action at BRPD’s Night Out Against Crime at Alex Box Stadium on Thursday night.