Baton Rouge hosting pop culture phenoms Kanye West, Lizzo events this week

BATON ROUGE – The city is playing host to pop culture phenoms this week – musician Lizzo and Kanye West.

Lizzo is recording a music video with Southern’s Human Juke Box.

Kanye West will hold his “Sunday Service” show at Bethany South Friday.

“Sunday Service” has become a social media sensation.

Promoters said of Friday’s event in Baton Rouge: “Sunday Service is the testimony of Kanye’s journey through Christianity, backed by a powerful 80-piece chorus and band ensemble. Not only has Kanye composed a breathtaking performance, but it also served as the muse for his latest album Jesus is King. Enter with an open heart and be ready to have your spirit uplifted.”

For information, visit anationevents.com.

Lizzo posted on Instagram earlier this week of her trip to Baton Rouge.

The music video is expected to record Wednesday night.

