Baton Rouge hospitals welcome first babies of 2021

BATON ROUGE - Hospital around the capital area welcomed their first newborns of the new year early Friday morning.

Woman's Hospital said baby Jax Friddle was born at 12:48 a.m. to his parents, Kirsten and Justin. Jax arrived on his due date weighing eight pounds and six ounces.

Over at Baton Rouge General, baby Destinee Royalty Preston was born to parents Whitney Burton and Rickey Preston. She was born at 10:35 a.m., weighing six pounds and one ounce.