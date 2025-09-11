88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge home destroyed in fire Thursday

BATON ROUGE - A home in the Oak Hills Place neighborhood was destroyed after a house fire sparked on Thursday afternoon. 

The fire started around 4:15 p.m. The Rue Desiree home's roof collapsed less than 30 minutes later. 

St. George Firefighters are still battling the flames. 

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story. 

