Baton Rouge home destroyed in fire Thursday
BATON ROUGE - A home in the Oak Hills Place neighborhood was destroyed after a house fire sparked on Thursday afternoon.
The fire started around 4:15 p.m. The Rue Desiree home's roof collapsed less than 30 minutes later.
St. George Firefighters are still battling the flames.
No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story.
