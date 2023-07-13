85°
Baton Rouge hockey team name, logo to be revealed Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - The team name and logo for the Baton Rouge Professional Hockey team will be unveiled on Thursday morning.
The Mayor's Office said the information, including how to buy season tickets, will be released at a press conference.
The press conference will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here starting at 9 a.m..
