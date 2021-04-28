Baton Rouge hits first 90 degree high Wednesday, ties daily record

On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported a high temperature of 90 degrees for the first time in 2021. This milestone also tied a daily high temperature record. The last time this number was reached on April 28 was in 1987.

As Baton Rouge anticipates many more 90° high temperatures, here are 9 stats about the 90s in the Capital City.

1. Baton Rouge reached 90° for the first time in 2020 on May 19.

2. Annual averages show the Red Stick recording its first 90° temperature by May 14.

3. The earliest 90° day on record is March 2, 1909. *This is an amazing mark which distances itself by more than a month from the next earliest 90° reading on April 10, 1908.

4. The latest into the year it has taken Baton Rouge to reach 90° is June 10, 1950 & June 10, 1976.

5. The latest into the year, the Capital City has recorded the last 90° high is October 27, 1907.

6. On average, the last 90° high occurs on October 3.

7. The earliest that the area has ever experienced the final 90° high for the year was September 6, 1979.

8. The maximum number of days that the Capital City has reached 90° or above was 127 in 1963. Two years earlier in 1961, only 30 days reached 90°, the fewest on record.

9. On average, Baton Rouge spends (can’t make this up) 90 days per year in the 90s.