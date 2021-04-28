Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge hits first 90 degree high Wednesday, ties daily record
On Wednesday, Baton Rouge Metro Airport reported a high temperature of 90 degrees for the first time in 2021. This milestone also tied a daily high temperature record. The last time this number was reached on April 28 was in 1987.
As Baton Rouge anticipates many more 90° high temperatures, here are 9 stats about the 90s in the Capital City.
1. Baton Rouge reached 90° for the first time in 2020 on May 19.
2. Annual averages show the Red Stick recording its first 90° temperature by May 14.
3. The earliest 90° day on record is March 2, 1909. *This is an amazing mark which distances itself by more than a month from the next earliest 90° reading on April 10, 1908.
4. The latest into the year it has taken Baton Rouge to reach 90° is June 10, 1950 & June 10, 1976.
Trending News
5. The latest into the year, the Capital City has recorded the last 90° high is October 27, 1907.
6. On average, the last 90° high occurs on October 3.
7. The earliest that the area has ever experienced the final 90° high for the year was September 6, 1979.
8. The maximum number of days that the Capital City has reached 90° or above was 127 in 1963. Two years earlier in 1961, only 30 days reached 90°, the fewest on record.
9. On average, Baton Rouge spends (can’t make this up) 90 days per year in the 90s.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish homeowners shocked by warning letters years after 2016 flood
-
As the governor eases restrictions, the wedding industry is bouncing back
-
Teenager tried to save six-year-old killed in mobile home fire in Iberville...
-
LSU paying Kim Mulkey about $2.5M in her first year as coach;...
-
Six-year-old killed in mobile home fire in Iberville Parish