Baton Rouge hiring poet laureate to promote poetry in capital city

BATON ROUGE - The city of Baton Rouge is introducing a poet laureate program to bolster the teaching and learning of poetry in the area.

According to a news release Thursday, the poet laureate will be tasked with generating interest in the medium through community outreach and other projects. The laureate's current term will begin April 2019 and continue through May 2020.

In that time, it will be that person's job to develop a social media platform to engage with locals, create an anthology of Baton Rouge's favorite poems, set up poetry workshops and create videos of community performances to share online.

The city says applicants must have a passion for poetry and the city, must have resided in Baton Rouge for at least five years and must be at least 18 years old.

The mayor's office says the job is not a paid position within the city-parish government. The funds will instead be raised to pay the honorarium.

The application can be found here.