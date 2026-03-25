Baton Rouge High senior wins new car during pep rally as part of honors day celebration

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge High senior won a new car during a pep rally Wednesday afternoon.

Gerry Lane awarded Aayan Iqbal with the car; it was the grand prize of the company's Raise the Bar, Win a Car Academic Honors Day celebration.

"I'm very excited. I was very surprised at first. I didn't believe it, but all thanks to God," Iqbal said.

Juniors and seniors with a GPA above 3.0 were eligible. Other prizes included Google Chromebooks and scholarships.