Baton Rouge General, YMCA team up for flu shot week

BATON ROUGE – As the U.S. continues to fight off the threat of COVID-19 with vaccinations, physicians are reminding citizens of the importance of yet another kind of vaccine.

According to health experts, the flu shot prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that during 2019-2020 flu vaccination prevented an estimated 7.5 million influenza illnesses, 3.7 million influenza-associated medical visits, 105,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations, and 6,300 influenza-associated deaths.

Though the exact timing and duration of flu season varies, influenza cases often begin to increase in October and this year, Baton Rouge General (BRG) is teaming up with the YMCA for Flu Shot Week, bringing drive-thru flu shot events to the community starting Monday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 23.

Ages 3 and up are welcome, and flu shots are free with most insurances. Non-insurance payment options are also available and visitors can get the shot as long as they bring a valid photo ID and insurance card, and remember to wear a mask.

Last year, flu season was relatively mild due to the majority of mask-wearing folks who were also practicing social distancing.

This year, doctors hope to once again help as many people as possible avoid getting the flu by means of programs like the one created by BRG and the YMCA.

To take advantage of BRG and YMCA's Flu Shot Week event, review the dates and locations below and decide which one is most convenient for you to attend :

-Monday, October 18: 8-11 a.m. (Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary)

-Tuesday, October 19: 8-11 a.m. (C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy., BR)

-Wednesday, October 20: 8-11 a.m. (ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., BR)

-Thursday, October 21: 3-6 p.m. (A.C. Lewis YMCA, 350 S. Foster Dr., BR)

-Friday, October 22: 8-11 a.m. (Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Pkwy., Addis)

-Saturday, October 23: 8-11 a.m. (Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr., BR)

In addition, BRG will host flu shot events at two of its clinics before the start of Flu Shot Week:

-Friday, October 15: 8-11 a.m. (BRG Imaging Center, 2550 O’Neal Ln., BR)

-Saturday, October 16: 8 a.m.-Noon (BRG Primary Care Group Clinic, 5353 Florida Blvd., BR)

For more information, call (225) 763-4500.