Baton Rouge General welcomes its first baby of 2020

BATON ROUGE - An estimated 395,000 babies will be born around the world on New Year’s Day, and Baton Rouge General has announced that its first baby of the year made her debut at 4:28 a.m., New Year's Day.

The little bundle of joy's mother, Alexis Veal, was thrilled to welcome her brand new baby girl, who weighed in at 5 lbs., 4 oz.

The Birth Center's staff report that both mother and baby are doing well.

Baton Rouge General has delivered babies at its Bluebonnet campus since it opened 25 years ago.

In 2018, the Birth Center received the prestigious baby-friendly designation from UNICEF and the World Health Organization for its commitment to helping new moms breastfeed successfully.

In 2019, it was the first in South Louisiana to offer a new treatment for postpartum depression, and also created a Music Therapy program for its tiniest patients in the NICU.

Click here for more information on the Birth Center.