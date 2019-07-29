84°
Baton Rouge General welcomes first Mardi Gras baby of 2018
BATON ROUGE- On Mardi Gras morning, one lucky couple in Baton Rouge welcomed a little boy into the world.
Rin Nero Allen, son of Jatasha Hardy and Kasson Allen, was born at 10:43 a.m. at the Baton Rouge General Birth Center.
The little bundle of Mardi Gras joy weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces. According to a release, Rin was the first Mardi Gras baby born at the hospital this year.
