Baton Rouge General to offer COVID-19 antibody testing at select locations, beginning Wednesday

Generic image of lab testing

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced that it will begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing at two BRG Express Care locations, starting Wednesday, April 22.

Antibody testing determines if a patient has developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus after being infected, even if they only experienced mild to no symptoms.

There are many different types of antibody tests available, but BRG is using the COR2G serology test developed by Mayo Clinic. After a small blood draw, the sample will be sent to the Mayo Clinic Laboratory to analyze for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins made in response to infections. A BRG provider will call with results within 48 hours.

Antibody testing is best for those who experienced symptoms of COVID-19. Antibodies develop between eight and 14 days after the onset of symptoms, so it’s best to wait the full 14 days to be tested for the most accurate result.

It's important to note that at this time, insurance does not cover the cost of COVID-19 antibody testing, which is $100.

Baton Rouge General will offer antibody testing at the following locations:

BRG Express Care - Highland Village

4410 Highland Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

(225) 831-4025

BRG Express Care - Dutchtown

13201 Highway 73, Suite 102

Geismar, LA 70734

(225) 673-2088

Click here for more information on BRG's fight against COVID-19.