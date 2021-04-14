Baton Rouge General to hold pop-up vaccine event in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Baton Rouge General (BRG) is holding a pop-up vaccination event Friday at its Ascension hospital in Prairieville, using the Pfizer vaccine.

BRG representatives say there is no cost to receive the vaccine, but appointments are required.

To register, please click here.

In a Wednesday morning news release regarding the event, BRG representatives provided participants with the following information, "On the day of the event, please bring your ID and insurance card if you have one. Recipients will stay on site for 15 minutes after the shot to ensure there are no allergic reactions."

The vaccine event will take place at 14105 Hwy. 73 (near I-10) between the hours of 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

As of April 2021, BRG says it has vaccinated more than 30,000 community members so far between its two vaccine clinics at Bluebonnet and Mid City, as well as community events.

For more information on getting a vaccine at BRG, visit brgeneral.org/vaccine.