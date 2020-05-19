Baton Rouge General tests show 4.5% positive for COVID antibodies

BATON ROUGE- Baton Rouge General announced Tuesday that they have performed over 1,500 antibody tests over the past four weeks and of those tests, 4.5% came back positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Positive antibody test results indicate that the person tested was likely infected with COVID-19 and their body has produced antibodies, specific proteins in response to the infection.

According to the release, BRG is reporting the following results:

- While African Americans made up only 5% of test-takers, 17% of positive results came from African American patients.

- Only one positive test was from a person under 20 years old.

- Half of BRG’s positive tests have come from people between the ages of 40-59.

- Women are more likely to get tested than men, but they test positive at the same rate.

While there are several different types of antibody tests available, BRG is using the COR2G serology test developed by Mayo Clinic. BRG says this test has a 98.6% accuracy, correctly identifying those with antibodies.

Mayo Clinic's test specifically detects antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The tests were available at BRG in late April and they are now available at most of its primary care and urgent care clinics.

The medical center says antibody testing is most useful for those who have experienced symptoms of COVID-19 and the antibodies take eight to fourteen days after the onset of symptoms to develop.

"It’s best to wait at least 10 days after initial symptom onset or 10 days after a known exposure to COVID-19 to be tested for the most accurate result," BRG stated in the news release Tuesday.

