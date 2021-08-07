Baton Rouge General sets new record of COVID patients

BATON ROUGE - As of Saturday, the Mid-City and Bluebonnet campuses of Baton Rouge General have a combined 175 COVID patients, surpassing the previous high of 169 set in April of last year.

Only 15 of those patients have been vaccinated.

"I think I just wasn't ready. I needed to be ready, mentally as well, " Baton Rouge resident Tina Trammell said.

Trammell got her first shot Saturday afternoon at Borderlands Pharmacy. She was concerned about the more aggressive Delta variant and being the only one in her home not vaccinated.

"What really brought me to taking the shot today is, my grand-daughter got the shot 3-days ago, and she's 14-years old. So with everyone being vaccinated in the home, I said, well, it's time for me."

The state has seen a sharp increase in the number of people getting vaccinated, including teenagers, like 13-year old Prince McClay.

"People are dying every day and getting infected more, and so you should get the vaccine," McClay said.

The 8th grader says he got vaccinated to be safe when he goes back to in-person classes at school and does not have to have to learn virtually if he gets COVID.

"Because I think in-person learning is better because you can get the assistance you need in school instead of out of school."