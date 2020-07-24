Baton Rouge General scales back visitor policy amid new wave of coronavirus cases

BATON ROUGE - One of the largest hospitals in the capital area is adjusting its visitor policy amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Baton Rouge General announced Friday that non-coronavirus patients will be allowed only one visitor at a time starting Saturday, July 25. Visitors are still not allowed in COVID units, in emergency rooms or in the skilled nursing unit at the Mid City campus.

All visitors must also abide by the following rules.

Visitors must:

-Be 18 or older.

-Wear a mask.

-Stay home if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

In non-COVID intensive care units, one visitor is allowed per day, with the following restrictions:

-One visitor will be allowed to visit their loved one from 2 – 5 p.m.

-On their first visit, an ICU staff member will meet the visitor and escort them to the patient room.

As of Friday, Louisiana is reporting 1,600 total coronavirus patients in hospitals statewide. Earlier in the day, BRG also confirmed military personnel were heading to its mid-city location to help with the recent surge in patients.