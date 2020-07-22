Baton Rouge General's summer camp for young burn survivors goes virtual

BATON ROUGE - Every summer, Baton Rouge General's Regional Burn Center offers the opportunity for pediatric burn survivors to attend Camp Catahoula, a daytime activity center that provides young survivors (ages 5-17) of traumatic burn injuries with positive social interactions.

The camp typically includes a series of exciting activities like swimming, fishing, and interactive games that allow children to have a good time and make friends.

But as the spread of novel coronavirus continues to pose a threat to public health, Camp Catahoula's leaders have moved all of its programs to an online venue. With its new, remote capabilities in place, camp began on July 18 and is expected to continue for one week.

The summer of 2020's “Camp Catahoula in Quarantine” is presented by Shell and will be mostly virtual with everything campers need hand-delivered in carefully curated boxes – from craft supplies and yoga mats to ingredients for cooking demonstrations and camp t-shirts.

The virtual camp will incorporate many of the same elements as usual, like arts and crafts, a talent show, movie night, and a water day.

Camp days will consist of twice-daily Zoom calls – for example, crafts or a barre lesson in the morning, and making a mug cake with BRG chefs or practicing dances for the talent show in the evening.

Over the course of the week, campers will also have the opportunity to attend a socially distant, in-person meet up, complete with a meal to take home for the whole family and boxes of school supplies to help them get ready for a new school year.

Camp Catahoula is staffed by volunteers from Baton Rouge General -- doctors, nurses, physical and occupational therapists, social workers, and even a chef.

Dr. Tracee Short, Medical Director of BRG’s Regional Burn Center, spoke about the positive effect Camp Catahoula has on participants and volunteers, saying,

“It is rewarding to see the campers’ excitement as they interact with other children recovering from burn injuries,” said Dr. Short. “To feel supported and comfortable around other burn survivors who have faced the same trauma and who carry similar scars truly aids in their emotional healing.”

Click here for more information on Camp Catahoula and on Baton Rouge General's work with burn survivors.