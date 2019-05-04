Baton Rouge General Physicians hold open house today

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General Physicians are giving you a change to kickstart a healthier lifestyle for free. Dr. Tarisha Mixon stopped by 2une In Thursday to tell you how.

Today from Noon - 2:00 p.m. at Baton Rouge General Mid-City. You'll get a tour of the facility, drink refreshments and talk to a pair of doctors about health-related issues. Dr. Mixon, a family doctor, believes events like these are important.

"Everyone needs to see their doctors regularly for check-ups and health screenings based on age, gender and family history," she explains. "Those all can help determine your others risks so it's important to have these conversations with your doctor."

For more information visit this website or call (225) 763-4281.