Baton Rouge General offering guidance to local churches during COVID-19

Baton Rouge General Hospital

BATON ROUGE – As Louisiana continues to navigate Phase 2 of the reopening process, an increasing number of local churches are cautiously reopening their doors as well.

While welcoming congregants back into their places of worship, many religious leaders have questions related to keeping parishioners as safe as possible while worshiping.

For this reason, Baton Rouge General (BRG) is offering a Q&A session with a BRG Infectious Disease Specialist on Wednesday, July 1, as a virtual resource for pastors and church leaders. The session will help answer questions and advise on best practices for safer worship services.

BRG’s Infectious Disease Specialist Connie DeLeo will host this 45-minute Zoom call offering guidance on topics like:

-Seating and entrances

-Communion

-Tithes and offerings

-Sharing of materials (i.e. hymnals, newsletters, etc.)

-Face mask advice

“We know there’s a lot of uncertainty right now with COVID-19 but many people still want to resume their normal routines,” said DeLeo. “We’ve spent the past few months tirelessly keeping our staff and patients safe, and now, we want to share some guidelines as a resource for the community.”

Up to 30 people can be on the call at a time, and interested parties can register for the free session at https://www.brgeneral.org/church-safety-during-covid/.