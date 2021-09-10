Baton Rouge General loosens visitation restrictions

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced changes to its visitation policy Friday.

The hospital said, effective immediately, two visitors are allowed per patient in most areas from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and one visitor is allowed to spend the night. The statewide mandate still requires masks at healthcare facilities, so all visitors and patients, in addition to our employees, must wear a mask inside all three hospital locations.

ICU visitation remains limited, but visitors may be allowed outside of regular hours in special circumstances after consultation with the care team.

In BRG’s emergency departments, visitation is still limited to one per patient.

For more information and for up-to-date visitation guidelines, visit brgeneral.org.