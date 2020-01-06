Baton Rouge General Foundation announces new members to Board of Governors

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Baton Rouge General Foundation recently announced four new members of its Board of Governors, each elected to serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1.

The board’s first new member is Lucie Kantrow, general counsel for Bernhard Capital. Kantrow is also a member of the Episcopal School of Baton Rouge’s Board of Trustees and the Rotary Club, and has previously served on the Board of Trustees of the Boys & Girls Club.

Joining Kantrow on the board is Meg Mahoney, Manager of Stakeholder Relations for Methanex Corp., where she manages all community engagement, government relations, social responsibility, public policy and communications efforts for the company. Mahoney serves on the boards of directors for Junior Achievement and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Padma Vatsavai, Founder and CEO of Vinformatix, is another new face to the Foundation’s board. A first-generation immigrant from southern India, Vatsavai has become one of Louisiana’s most celebrated tech-space entrepreneurs and an inspiration to women seeking leadership roles in software development and other STEM fields. She is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Small Business Council.

Rounding out the board for this term is Kathy Fletcher Victorian, Medicaid Territory Marketing Manager for Healthy Blue. Victorian has more than 20 years’ experience in public relations and marketing in both the public and private sector. She is chair-elect for the Louisiana Art & Science Museum Board of Trustees, also serving as the museum’s gala chair. She is a past president of the Junior League of Baton Rouge, Rotary Club, Habitat for Humanity, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The Baton Rouge General Foundation is a non-profit organization that raises funds to support programs, education, services and research for Baton Rouge General.