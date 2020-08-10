Baton Rouge General expands OB/GYN services at Mid City

BATON ROUGE – Baton Rouge General (BRG) announced Monday that it is expanding the OB/GYN services at its Mid City campus.

Johnathan Wise, MD, and Richshell Smith, NP, a women’s health nurse practitioner, will provide a full range of women’s health services, from personalized maternity care and annual gynecologic exams to preventive treatment options and osteoporosis consultations.

Baton Rouge General Physicians – Obstetrics & Gynecology is also located at the Bluebonnet campus and will have an office at the Ascension Neighborhood hospital opening this fall.

“We’ve continued to grow and are providing access to care for even more patients despite the challenges of this pandemic,” said Sean Casteel, vice president and chief operating officer of Baton Rouge General Physicians. “The expansion at our Mid City campus is an impactful addition that our entire team is proud of.”

Dr. Wise earned his undergraduate degree from Nicholls State University and his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport.

He completed his Obstetrics and Gynecology internship and residency training at University Health in Shreveport. He is a member of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Smith received her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of South Alabama, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Our Lady of the Lake College along with her Associate Degree of Science in Nursing and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Louisiana State University.

She is certified in Basic Life Support and the Neonatal Resuscitation Program and is an Advanced Nurse Lactation Consultant.

For more information, visit BRGPhysicians.com.