Baton Rouge General collecting cards for patients
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General Hospital is collecting get well soon cards for patients in need of a smile.
Each card will be handed out daily to patients in the ICU.
Cards can be sent to:
Arts in Medicine
8585 Picardy Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA 70809
There is no need to address the cards to specific patients. Baton Rouge General also ask people not use glue or glitter.
