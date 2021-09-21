Baton Rouge General bringing monoclonal antibody infusion therapy to Mid City

BATON ROUGE - Across from Baton Rouge General's Mid City location, on the corner of North Boulevard and Lovers Lane, sits a large, white tent that will soon be home to life-saving technology.

"Monoclonal antibody infusions is a process when you come in, and you receive an IV infusion that puts the actual antibodies in your system. After, it takes about 30 to 50 minutes for that process to take place. After you receive it there’s a one-hour waiting and observation period,” Tre Nelson of Baton Rouge General said.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is a new method of fighting COVID-19 for people who are already infected and susceptible to hospitalization.

"The antibodies then go into your system and look for the spike protein that hangs off of the coronavirus. And it attaches itself to the spike protein on the coronavirus and helps nullify the coronavirus so that it doesn’t actually get into your cells and has less of a chance of making you sick,” Nelson said.

The treatment has been proven to be effective if used within ten days of testing positive for COVID-19.

“We highly recommend that people once they recognize that they have COVID, and they have tested positive for the coronavirus, that you go and get your antibody infusion within the ten-day period following that because that’s when it’s going to be most effective and have a higher chance of keeping you from getting sicker,” said Nelson.

Although COVID cases and hospitalizations are now trending downwards, monoclonal antibody infusions are another method of reducing deaths from the virus.

The Mid City location opens Thursday, September 23. It will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. The clinic can treat up to 200 patients a day.